Inchcape Continues Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Inchcape plc has announced the purchase of 309 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was initiated on 4 March 2025. The company intends to cancel these shares, reducing its total number of ordinary shares in issue to 372,132,224. Since the start of the buyback programme, Inchcape has acquired 21,762,795 shares at a total cost of £148,381,549.65. This move is part of Inchcape’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INCH) stock is a Buy with a £11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inchcape stock, see the GB:INCH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Outperform.

Inchcape’s stock score is driven by strong financial health and technical momentum, supported by attractive valuation metrics. The ongoing share buyback program further enhances investor confidence and potential for shareholder returns.

Average Trading Volume: 1,138,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.82B

