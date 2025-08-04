Inchcape Continues Share Buyback Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) has provided an announcement.

Inchcape plc has announced the purchase of 119,248 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The shares were purchased at a volume-weighted average price of 698.97 pence per share and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 371,669,759. Since the start of the buyback programme in March 2025, Inchcape has acquired over 22 million shares at a cost of approximately £151.7 million, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INCH) stock is a Buy with a £1140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inchcape stock, see the GB:INCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Outperform.

Inchcape’s strong valuation and effective capital management through a share buyback program are significant positive factors. Despite weak technical indicators, the company’s robust financial performance and attractive valuation make it a compelling investment.

More about Inchcape

Average Trading Volume: 973,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £2.55B

