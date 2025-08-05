Inchcape CFO Executes Share Plan Awards and Partial Sale

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) has provided an update.

Inchcape plc announced a transaction involving Adrian Lewis, the Group Chief Financial Officer, who exercised awards under the 2022 Inchcape Performance Share Plan and Co-Investment Plan. The transaction involved the exercise of 51,721 ordinary shares, with a partial sale of 24,883 shares on the London Stock Exchange to cover tax and associated costs, amounting to £165,755.24. This transaction highlights the ongoing management of executive compensation and shareholding within the company, reflecting its strategic financial planning and governance practices.

Spark’s Take on GB:INCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Outperform.

Inchcape’s attractive valuation and solid financial performance are major strengths, supported by strategic share buybacks. However, technical analysis indicates short-term bearish momentum, which may be a concern for some investors.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates in the automotive distribution and retail industry, providing a range of services including the sale of new and used vehicles, parts, and servicing. The company focuses on delivering automotive solutions and enhancing customer experiences across various markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 973,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.55B

