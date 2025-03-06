Inchcape Announces Share Buyback Programme

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) just unveiled an update.

Inchcape plc has announced the purchase of 76,928 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback programme initiated on March 4, 2025. The company intends to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of shares in issue to 393,643,011. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates in the automotive distribution and retail industry, focusing on the sale and distribution of vehicles and related services. The company has a significant market presence and is involved in various markets worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -6.30%

Average Trading Volume: 1,064,837

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.69B

