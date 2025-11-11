Inchcape Advances Share Buyback Programme with Recent Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) has provided an announcement.

Inchcape plc has repurchased 130,790 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced in March 2025. The company intends to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 363,550,640. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INCH) stock is a Buy with a £849.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inchcape stock, see the GB:INCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Outperform.

Inchcape’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust capital management and profitability improvements are significant strengths. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The absence of recent earnings call data and corporate events means these factors did not influence the score.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates in the automotive distribution and retail industry, providing services related to the sale and distribution of vehicles. The company focuses on enhancing its market presence through strategic initiatives such as share buyback programs.

Average Trading Volume: 769,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.71B

