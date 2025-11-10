Inchcape Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) is now available.

Inchcape plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 137,293 ordinary shares at an average price of 744.75p per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in March 2025. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 363,681,430, which reflects its strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INCH) stock is a Buy with a £849.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inchcape stock, see the GB:INCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Outperform.

Inchcape’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust capital management and profitability improvements are significant strengths. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The absence of recent earnings call data and corporate events means these factors did not influence the score.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates in the automotive distribution and retail industry, focusing on the sale and distribution of vehicles and related services. The company is known for its global presence and partnerships with major automotive manufacturers, serving a diverse market with a range of automotive solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 769,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.71B

