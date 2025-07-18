Inari Medical’s PEERLESS II Study: A New Hope for Pulmonary Embolism Treatment?

Inari Medical, Inc. ((NARI)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The PEERLESS II Study, officially titled ‘PEERLESS II: RCT of FlowTriever vs. Anticoagulation Alone in Pulmonary Embolism,’ aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the FlowTriever System combined with anticoagulation compared to anticoagulation alone in treating intermediate-risk acute pulmonary embolism (PE). This study is significant as it could potentially offer a more effective treatment option for PE, impacting patient outcomes positively.

The study tests two interventions: the FlowTriever System, a mechanical thrombectomy device designed to remove blood clots in PE patients, and standard anticoagulation medications, which help reduce blood clotting. The goal is to determine which approach offers better results for patients.

The study is designed as a randomized, parallel, interventional trial with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. This straightforward design helps ensure clear comparisons between the two treatment methods.

Key dates for the study include its start on November 17, 2023, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and adjustments in the study.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Inari Medical’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance the company’s market position and investor confidence. It could also influence the broader medical device and pharmaceutical markets, particularly if the FlowTriever System proves superior to existing treatments.

The PEERLESS II Study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

