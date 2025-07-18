Inabata & Co., Ltd. Completes Treasury Share Acquisition and Announces Retirement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Inabata & Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8098) ) is now available.

Inabata & Co., Ltd. announced the completion of its open-market purchase of 287,000 treasury shares, with an acquisition price totaling ¥937,427,000. Additionally, the company plans to retire 1,000,000 treasury shares by July 31, 2025, which will reduce the total number of issued shares to 53,714,127. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Inabata & Co., Ltd. operates in the trading industry, focusing on the acquisition and management of various products and services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in strategic financial management activities.

Average Trading Volume: 113,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen169.9B

