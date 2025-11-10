In Construction Holdings Ltd Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

In Construction Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1500) ) has issued an update.

In Construction Holdings Ltd has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 28, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also discuss the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could have implications for the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

In Construction Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction industry. The company focuses on providing construction services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1500.

Average Trading Volume: 256,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.06M

