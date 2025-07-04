In Construction Holdings Ltd Forms Nomination Committee to Strengthen Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

In Construction Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1500) ) has shared an announcement.

In Construction Holdings Ltd has established a Nomination Committee as part of its governance structure, in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The committee is composed of at least three members, with a majority being independent non-executive directors, and is tasked with ensuring compliance with applicable rules and regulations. This move is expected to enhance the company’s governance practices and provide a structured approach to board nominations, potentially impacting its operational transparency and stakeholder trust.

Average Trading Volume: 327,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$47.31M

