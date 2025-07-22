Imunon Registers Additional Shares to Raise Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imunon ( (IMNN) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 22, 2025, Imunon, Inc. filed a prospectus supplement to register an additional $4,500,000 of shares of the company’s common stock, increasing the total registered shares to $10,000,000 under its At the Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. This move indicates Imunon’s strategic effort to raise capital, having already sold $1,815,267 of shares, potentially impacting its financial flexibility and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMNN) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imunon stock, see the IMNN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IMNN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMNN is a Neutral.

Imunon’s financial instability, characterized by negative revenue and cash flow metrics, significantly impacts its overall stock score. Technical indicators suggest caution, with bearish trends and lack of momentum. Though the recent earnings call highlights promising clinical progress, concerns about cash runway and funding remain. Valuation metrics further reflect the stock’s risky profile, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield.

More about Imunon

Average Trading Volume: 12,624,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.22M

