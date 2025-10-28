Imperium Technology Completes Successful Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imperium Technology Group Limited ( (HK:0776) ) has issued an update.

Imperium Technology Group Limited has successfully completed the placing of 74,648,500 new shares, raising approximately HK$62.35 million in net proceeds. The funds will be used to support existing businesses, invest in AI technologies, and explore financial investments in the biotechnology and healthcare sectors, impacting the company’s market positioning and operational capabilities.

More about Imperium Technology Group Limited

Imperium Technology Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. The company focuses on online gaming and cryptocurrency businesses, with an interest in developing AI technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,184,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$619.6M

