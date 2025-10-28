Imperium Crown Limited Reports September 2025 Asset Valuation and Cash Utilization Amid Liquidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imperium Crown Limited ( (SG:5HT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Imperium Crown Limited, in creditors’ voluntary liquidation, announced its asset valuation and cash utilization for September 2025, revealing net liabilities of S$3,504,000. The company maintains a cash balance of S$1,000, indicating minimal cash utilization, as it proceeds with the proposed disposals of its assets in China, impacting its financial restructuring efforts.

Imperium Crown Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, currently undergoing creditors’ voluntary liquidation. The company is involved in the liquidation process, focusing on the valuation of its assets and liabilities, as well as the sale of its assets in China or its PRC subsidiaries.

