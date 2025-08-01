Imperial Brands Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Imperial Brands PLC has executed a share repurchase transaction, buying back 40,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 2,952.0304 as part of its GBP 1.25 billion share repurchase program. This move, facilitated by Barclays Capital Securities Limited, will reduce the total number of shares in circulation to 810,319,720, potentially impacting shareholder calculations and interest notifications under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMB) stock is a Buy with a £3600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imperial Brands stock, see the GB:IMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMB is a Outperform.

Imperial Brands scores well due to its solid financial performance and attractive valuation metrics. The ongoing share repurchase program further enhances its investment appeal by reducing share count and potentially boosting share value. Moderate technical signals temper the overall score, but the company’s strong dividend yield and strategic capital management present compelling reasons for investor interest.

More about Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC operates in the tobacco industry, focusing on the production and sale of cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco-related products. The company is known for its global market presence and commitment to shareholder value through strategic financial maneuvers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,218,246

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £23.89B

