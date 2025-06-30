Imperial Brands Executes Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Imperial Brands ( (GB:IMB) ) is now available.

Imperial Brands PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 194,437 ordinary shares as part of its GBP 1.25 billion share repurchase program. This transaction, executed through Barclays on the London Stock Exchange, will reduce the total number of shares in circulation to 814,095,413, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under disclosure regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMB) stock is a Hold with a £2400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imperial Brands stock, see the GB:IMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMB is a Outperform.

Imperial Brands’ overall stock score is supported by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust revenue growth and profitability, combined with a compelling dividend yield and low P/E ratio, make it a solid choice for investors. However, weak technical indicators suggest caution in the short term.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IMB stock, click here.

More about Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC is a major player in the tobacco industry, primarily focusing on the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco-related products. The company operates globally and is known for its diverse portfolio of brands catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 2,537,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £22.95B

See more insights into IMB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue