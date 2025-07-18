Imperial Brands Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imperial Brands ( (GB:IMB) ) has issued an announcement.

Imperial Brands PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 200,000 ordinary shares as part of its GBP 1.25 billion share repurchase programme. The transaction, executed through Barclays Capital Securities Limited, aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value for remaining shareholders. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue will be 811,901,525, which shareholders can use to determine their notification obligations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMB) stock is a Buy with a £26.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imperial Brands stock, see the GB:IMB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMB is a Outperform.

Imperial Brands is rated positively due to its strong financial performance with impressive revenue growth and profitability. The company also benefits from a series of share repurchases, boosting shareholder value. However, moderate leverage and neutral technical indicators suggest maintaining a balanced outlook.

More about Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC operates in the tobacco industry, focusing on the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. The company is known for its strong market presence and diverse product portfolio in the global tobacco market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,352,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £23.72B

