Imperial Brands Corrects Share Repurchase Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Imperial Brands ( (GB:IMB) ) has shared an update.

Imperial Brands PLC announced a correction to its previous ‘Transaction in Own Shares’ release, detailing the accurate number of shares repurchased and trade specifics. On 22 July 2025, the company repurchased 168,722 ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 2,931.8676 as part of its GBP 1.25 billion share buyback program. These shares were purchased from Barclays Capital Securities Limited and are intended for cancellation, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 811,595,112. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMB) stock is a Hold with a £2400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imperial Brands stock, see the GB:IMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMB is a Outperform.

Imperial Brands shows strong financial performance, with significant revenue growth and effective cash flow management. Positive corporate events, such as extensive share buybacks, further enhance shareholder value. Although technical indicators are moderately positive, the valuation remains compelling with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IMB stock, click here.

More about Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC operates in the tobacco industry, focusing on the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company is known for its range of cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco products, serving a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,302,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £23.5B

For an in-depth examination of IMB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue