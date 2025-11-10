Impax Asset Management Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Impax Asset Management ( (GB:IPX) ) has issued an announcement.

Impax Asset Management Group plc has announced the purchase of 28,037 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated earlier in the year. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the total voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IPX) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impax Asset Management stock, see the GB:IPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPX is a Outperform.

Impax Asset Management’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the company’s robust cash flow and low valuation metrics provide a solid foundation for potential growth and income.

More about Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management Group plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company specializes in sustainable investment strategies, aiming to generate long-term returns while making a positive impact on the environment and society.

Average Trading Volume: 350,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £232M

