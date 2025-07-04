Impax Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Impax Asset Management ( (GB:IPX) ) has provided an update.

Impax Asset Management Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 20,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 189.66 GBp each on July 3, 2025. This transaction is part of a larger buyback initiative announced in May 2025, bringing the total shares repurchased to 425,000. The company plans to cancel the purchased shares, which will affect the total voting rights and share calculations for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IPX) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impax Asset Management stock, see the GB:IPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPX is a Outperform.

Impax Asset Management’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the most significant strengths, supporting a high overall score. Technical indicators suggest moderate positive momentum, further contributing to the score. The lack of earnings call data does not affect the score, while the mixed impact of corporate events balances the overall assessment.

More about Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management Group plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company is known for its sustainable investment strategies and offers a range of investment products aimed at delivering both financial returns and positive environmental impacts.

Average Trading Volume: 555,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £242.3M

