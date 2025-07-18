Impax Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Impax Asset Management ( (GB:IPX) ).

Impax Asset Management Group plc has repurchased 20,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated in May 2025. This transaction, conducted through Peel Hunt LLP, is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s share capital, with a total of 585,000 shares repurchased to date. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the total voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IPX) stock is a Buy with a £510.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impax Asset Management stock, see the GB:IPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPX is a Outperform.

Impax Asset Management scores high due to its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The ongoing share buyback program and AUM growth further enhance its position, reflecting management’s confidence and operational success. Technical indicators suggest positive momentum, although caution is warranted due to potential overbought conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IPX stock, click here.

More about Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management Group plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company is known for its investment strategies that emphasize sustainability and environmental impact.

Average Trading Volume: 467,779

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £261.7M

See more insights into IPX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue