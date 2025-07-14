Impax Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Impax Asset Management ( (GB:IPX) ) is now available.

Impax Asset Management Group plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 20,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 200 GBp each as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, which results in a total of 545,000 shares repurchased since the program’s inception, aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, leaving 132,051,554 shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IPX) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impax Asset Management stock, see the GB:IPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPX is a Outperform.

Impax Asset Management demonstrates strong financial health and strategic corporate actions, which contribute positively to its stock evaluation. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the valuation’s low P/E suggests potential undervaluation, though the dividend yield data may need verification.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IPX stock, click here.

More about Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management Group plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company specializes in sustainable investment strategies, aiming to generate returns while positively impacting the environment and society.

Average Trading Volume: 485,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £252M

For an in-depth examination of IPX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue