Impax Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Impax Asset Management ( (GB:IPX) ) has issued an announcement.

Impax Asset Management Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 20,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 198 GBp each, as part of a previously announced buyback program. This transaction, conducted through Peel Hunt LLP, brings the total shares repurchased to 505,000, and the company plans to cancel the purchased shares, impacting the total voting rights and share calculations for stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPX is a Outperform.

Impax Asset Management demonstrates strong financial health and strategic corporate actions, which contribute positively to its stock evaluation. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the valuation’s low P/E suggests potential undervaluation, though the dividend yield data may need verification.

Impax Asset Management Group plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company specializes in sustainable investing, offering a range of investment products and services aimed at promoting environmental and social responsibility.

Average Trading Volume: 479,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £248.8M

