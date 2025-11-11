Impax Asset Management Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Impax Asset Management ( (GB:IPX) ) just unveiled an update.

Impax Asset Management Group plc has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which began on 22 May 2025. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 128,263,527. This move is part of Impax’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IPX) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impax Asset Management stock, see the GB:IPX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPX is a Outperform.

Impax Asset Management’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the company’s robust cash flow and low valuation metrics provide a solid foundation for potential growth and income.

More about Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management Group plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on sustainable investment strategies. The company offers asset management services with a commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, targeting clients interested in responsible investing.

Average Trading Volume: 350,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £232M

