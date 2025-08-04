Impax Asset Management Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Impax Asset Management ( (GB:IPX) ) is now available.

Impax Asset Management Group plc has announced the purchase of 30,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated in May 2025. This move, which brings the total shares repurchased to 665,000, is intended to cancel the purchased shares, thereby affecting the total voting rights and share count, which now stands at 131,931,554. This buyback program reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could influence shareholder value and market perception.

Spark’s Take on GB:IPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPX is a Outperform.

Impax Asset Management scores highly due to its solid financial performance and attractive valuation. The combination of strong cash flow metrics, a healthy balance sheet, and a compelling dividend yield positions the company well for investors seeking value and income. Technical analysis indicates potential for positive trends, though momentum is currently neutral.

More about Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management Group plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company is known for its investment strategies that emphasize sustainability and environmental impact, catering to a market interested in responsible and sustainable investing.

Average Trading Volume: 437,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £247.2M

