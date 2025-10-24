Impact Minerals Limited Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Impact Minerals Limited ( (AU:IPT) ) has provided an announcement.

Impact Minerals Limited has released its Corporate Governance Statement as of June 30, 2025, highlighting its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The company has adopted a Board Charter that outlines the roles and responsibilities of its board and management, and it conducts thorough checks before appointing directors or senior executives. Although it has a Diversity Policy, the company has not set measurable objectives for gender diversity due to its small size. The Board believes that the current structure is sufficient for its operations, opting to perform duties typically assigned to committees collectively.

Impact Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is engaged in identifying and developing mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on high-grade deposits.

