Impact Minerals Limited Issues New Shares to Strengthen Capital Structure

Impact Minerals Limited ( (AU:IPT) ) has issued an announcement.

Impact Minerals Limited has issued 37,999,999 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of an equal number of unlisted Performance Rights. This move, conducted without disclosure under the Corporations Act, signifies the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

Impact Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in discovering and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials essential for various industrial applications.

