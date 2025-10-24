Impact Minerals Limited Announces Digital Access for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Impact Minerals Limited ( (AU:IPT) ) has shared an announcement.

Impact Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 25, 2025, in West Perth. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice but will provide electronic access to the materials. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, with instructions available online or through various submission methods. This move reflects the company’s commitment to digital communication and efficient shareholder engagement.

More about Impact Minerals Limited

Impact Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the discovery and extraction of precious metals and minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 2,022,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.46M

Find detailed analytics on IPT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue