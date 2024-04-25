Impact Healthcare REIT Declares Interim Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT (GB:IHR) has released an update.

Impact Healthcare REIT has announced a dividend of 1.7375 pence per share, aligning with its annual target of 6.95 pence per share for 2024, marking a slight increase from the previous year. The upcoming dividend, payable in May, is part of the company’s commitment to a progressive dividend policy supported by its adjusted earnings. Shareholders can expect updates on the Group’s NAV following the board meeting in May.

