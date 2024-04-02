Impact Analytics Secures Key AI Data Patent

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. (TSE:PACT) has released an update.

Impact Analytics Inc. has secured a provisional patent for advanced AI-driven data analysis techniques to enhance their financial services technology. These techniques include real-time data monitoring and updating, efficient data acquisition, dynamic AI retraining, integration of client-specific data, and a feedback loop for ongoing improvement. The acquisition aims to bolster the company’s upcoming products, ensuring their AI remains cutting-edge in providing tailored, accurate financial insights.

