Impact Analytics Raises Capital in Private Placement

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. (TSE:PACT) has released an update.

Impact Analytics Inc. has successfully completed the initial portion of its private placement, raising C$814,495.68 by selling over 631,000 units at C$1.29 each. These units include common shares and warrants exercisable at C$2.00 per share, with the capital poised to enhance product development and provide working capital. The company, which specializes in AI-driven financial services, has also granted restricted share units to its directors.

For further insights into TSE:PACT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.