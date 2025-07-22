Immuron Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Immuron Limited ( (AU:IMC) ) is now available.

Immuron Limited announced the cessation of 2,560,000 securities due to the expiry of options without exercise or conversion, effective July 21, 2025. This cessation may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s financial strategies and future growth prospects.

More about Immuron Limited

Immuron Limited operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut-mediated diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 138,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.88M

For detailed information about IMC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue