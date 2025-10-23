ImmuPharma Unveils New Website and Advances P140 Autoimmune Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ImmuPharma ( (GB:IMM) ) has shared an update.

ImmuPharma PLC has launched a new corporate website, highlighting its P140 autoimmune platform, which offers a novel approach to treating autoimmune diseases by restoring immune balance. The company is also developing a companion diagnostic tool for precise patient monitoring and is actively seeking partnerships to commercialize its P140 platform, with plans to complete a deal by the end of 2025. Financially, ImmuPharma has extended its cash runway into the second half of 2026 and aims to strengthen its cash position through potential partnerships.

ImmuPharma PLC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutics. The company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives.

