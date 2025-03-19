Immunovant Announces Positive Phase 3 Study Results

An update from Immunovant ( (IMVT) ) is now available.

On March 19, 2025, Immunovant announced positive results from its Phase 3 study of batoclimab for myasthenia gravis (MG) and initial results from its Phase 2b study for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). The MG study met its primary endpoint with significant improvements in the MG-ADL score, while the CIDP study showed promising improvements in disability scores. These results suggest deeper IgG reductions correlate with better clinical outcomes, supporting the potential of Immunovant’s therapies to address unmet needs in autoimmune conditions. Immunovant plans to focus on its lead asset IMVT-1402 for future studies, rather than seeking immediate regulatory approval for batoclimab.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, particularly through anti-FcRn technology.

