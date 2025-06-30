ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals Strengthens Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H ( (HK:1541) ) is now available.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. announced changes to its Nomination Committee, appointing Ms. Fu Dawei and Dr. Kendall Arthur Smith as new members. These changes align with upcoming amendments to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, aiming to enhance the company’s governance practices and board diversity.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in Shanghai, China. It operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development of innovative cancer immunotherapy treatments.

