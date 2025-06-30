ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H ( (HK:1541) ) just unveiled an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. has established a Nomination Committee to improve its corporate governance structure. This committee is responsible for the selection and appointment of directors and senior management, aiming to optimize board composition and enhance decision-making processes.

More about ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative cancer immunotherapy products. The company aims to enhance cancer treatment through its specialized therapies, targeting a significant market in oncology.

Average Trading Volume: 5,194,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.61B

Learn more about 1541 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue