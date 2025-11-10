Immersion Declares Dividend to Prevent Hostile Takeovers

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 7, 2025, Immersion Corporation’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of preferred share purchase rights to its common stockholders, effective November 17, 2025. This move is part of a temporary shareholder rights plan designed to prevent hostile takeovers by imposing penalties on any entity acquiring more than 9.99% of the company’s stock without board approval. The plan, effective until October 31, 2026, aims to protect shareholder interests and ensure fair compensation in potential control changes. The announcement follows a letter from shareholder Scott A. Larson, which the Board deemed inaccurate, and highlights Immersion’s commitment to shareholder value amid ongoing financial reporting challenges related to Barnes & Noble Education.

Spark’s Take on IMMR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMMR is a Neutral.

Immersion’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation, with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, financial performance is hindered by high leverage and negative cash flow. Technical indicators show mixed signals, with bearish trends but neutral momentum.

More about Immersion

Immersion Corporation, established in 1993 and reincorporated in 1999, is a leading provider of haptic technology, which enhances digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. The company offers haptic solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics industries. In 2024, Immersion acquired a controlling interest in Barnes & Noble Education, a contract operator of bookstores and a textbook wholesaler.

Average Trading Volume: 416,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $222.2M

