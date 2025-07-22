IMI plc Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from IMI plc ( (GB:IMI) ) is now available.

IMI plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 45,242 of its ordinary shares, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, at an average price of 2,199.2369 pence per share. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, which aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMI) stock is a Buy with a £2205.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IMI plc stock, see the GB:IMI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMI is a Outperform.

IMI plc maintains a strong financial position with robust profitability and cash flow metrics, complemented by positive technical momentum. While the valuation suggests potential overvaluation, the strategic share buybacks bolster shareholder value, making it an attractive investment in the industrial machinery sector.

IMI plc is a company involved in the engineering industry, focusing on the design and manufacturing of fluid control systems and other related products. The company operates in various markets, providing solutions that enhance the efficiency and safety of industrial processes.

Average Trading Volume: 851,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.4B

