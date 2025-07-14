IMI plc Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IMI plc ( (GB:IMI) ) has issued an announcement.

IMI plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 45,458 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2,144.0109 pence per share. This transaction, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, results in a new total of 260,173,812 ordinary shares in issue, with 12,648,836 held in treasury, impacting the company’s total voting rights to 247,524,976.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMI) stock is a Buy with a £2205.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IMI plc stock, see the GB:IMI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IMI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMI is a Outperform.

IMI plc’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions are key drivers of its solid stock score. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the stock’s valuation suggests it may be overvalued relative to peers. The company’s strategic share buyback program further boosts shareholder confidence.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IMI stock, click here.

More about IMI plc

Average Trading Volume: 859,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.27B

Find detailed analytics on IMI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue