IMI plc Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

IMI plc ( (GB:IMI) ) has shared an update.

IMI plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 92,630 of its ordinary shares, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc at an average price of 2,118.5078 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 260,544,938, with 12,648,836 shares held in treasury, impacting the company’s voting rights and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMI) stock is a Buy with a £2205.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:IMI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMI is a Outperform.

IMI plc’s strong financial performance and ongoing share buyback program are the most significant factors in its favorable stock score. The technical analysis also supports the positive outlook with strong momentum indicators. Valuation is reasonable, although the dividend yield is somewhat modest.

More about IMI plc

Average Trading Volume: 891,794

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.18B

