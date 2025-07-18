IMI plc Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IMI plc ( (GB:IMI) ) has issued an announcement.

IMI plc, a company involved in engineering and manufacturing, has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 46,900 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2,177.1214 pence per share. This transaction, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, reduces the company’s total number of ordinary shares in issue to 259,988,379, with 12,648,836 shares held in treasury. This move is part of IMI’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMI) stock is a Buy with a £2300.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:IMI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMI is a Outperform.

IMI plc benefits from a robust financial position and positive technical indicators, suggesting strong market momentum. Strategic corporate actions, such as share buybacks, further enhance shareholder value. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation risks, which should be monitored.

More about IMI plc

Average Trading Volume: 868,407

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.3B

