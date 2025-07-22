IMDEX to Announce FY25 Financial Results via Webcast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Imdex Ltd ( (AU:IMD) ) is now available.

IMDEX Limited, a prominent player in the mining technology sector, is set to release its financial results for the fiscal year 2025 on August 25, 2025. The announcement will be made via a webcast led by CEO Paul House and CFO Linda Lim, who will discuss the company’s performance, growth strategy, and future outlook. This presentation provides stakeholders with insights into IMDEX’s operational achievements and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IMD) stock is a Buy with a A$2.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imdex Ltd stock, see the AU:IMD Stock Forecast page.

More about Imdex Ltd

IMDEX is a leading global mining-tech company that provides drilling contractors and resource companies with tools to find, mine, and define orebodies efficiently. The company’s offerings include drilling optimization products, rock knowledge sensors, and real-time data analytics, applicable across the mining value chain. IMDEX is listed on the ASX under the code IMD.

Average Trading Volume: 1,076,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.37B

See more insights into IMD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue