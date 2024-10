Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Ltd has announced the cessation of 299,779 performance rights due to unmet conditions as of September 30, 2024. This notice is part of a new announcement made by the company on October 1, 2024, regarding changes in its issued capital. The performance rights lapsed because the pre-set conditions were either not satisfied or became impossible to fulfill.

