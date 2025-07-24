IMAX Achieves Record Q2 Financial Performance with Strong Box Office Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IMAX Corporation reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with a significant increase in net income and adjusted EBITDA, driven by network growth and record box office performance in North America. The company saw a 41% year-over-year growth in its box office and a 19% increase in its share of the global box office, marking its highest-grossing quarter in North America. With 36 new system installations in Q2 and a total of 123 signings year-to-date, IMAX is on track to achieve a record $1.2 billion in global box office for 2025, highlighting its strong market positioning and growth momentum.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMAX) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMAX is a Outperform.

IMAX’s overall score reflects a strong earnings report and positive corporate actions, which are slightly offset by a high P/E ratio and neutral technical indicators. The company’s robust financial performance and strategic initiatives in expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value are key strengths.



IMAX Corporation is a global entertainment technology platform known for its large-format film presentations and proprietary technology used in theaters worldwide. The company focuses on enhancing the cinematic experience through its network of IMAX theaters and a broad content portfolio, including films shot specifically for IMAX screens.

Average Trading Volume: 840,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.56B



