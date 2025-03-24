Imagion Biosystems Releases 2024 Corporate Governance Statement

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. ( (AU:IBX) ) has shared an update.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which is now available on their website. This statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, highlighting its commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations. The disclosure is part of the company’s efforts to maintain high standards of corporate governance, which is crucial for building investor trust and ensuring regulatory compliance.

More about Imagion Biosystems Ltd.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of diagnostic imaging technologies. The company is known for its innovative approaches to detecting and diagnosing diseases, particularly through the use of magnetic nanoparticles.

YTD Price Performance: -21.74%

Average Trading Volume: 1,134,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.62M

