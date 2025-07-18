Imagion Biosystems Corrects Option Details in Recent Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Imagion Biosystems Ltd. ( (AU:IBX) ).

Imagion Biosystems has announced a correction regarding the exercise price and expiry date of a tranche of options. The corrected exercise price is $0.019, and the expiry date is 29 May 2028. This update reflects an administrative error and is crucial for stakeholders to note as it impacts the company’s financial instruments and potentially its market positioning.

More about Imagion Biosystems Ltd.

Imagion Biosystems is a company focused on enhancing healthcare outcomes through its innovative MagSense® imaging technology, which is designed for the early detection of cancer. The company combines biotechnology and nanotechnology to develop non-radioactive and precision diagnostic molecular imaging solutions, aiming to detect cancer and other diseases earlier and with greater specificity.

Average Trading Volume: 4,475,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.22M

