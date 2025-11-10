Imaging Biometrics Completes Phase 1 Trial for Glioblastoma Treatment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from IQ-AI ( (GB:IBAI) ) is now available.

Imaging Biometrics has successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for oral gallium maltolate (GaM) in treating recurrent glioblastoma, achieving all safety and pharmacokinetic objectives without significant adverse events. This milestone supports the potential of GaM as a novel therapy targeting tumor metabolism, with plans to advance to a Phase 2 trial to further assess its efficacy and broaden its clinical application.

More about IQ-AI

Imaging Biometrics, LLC, a subsidiary of Imaging Biometrics Limited, specializes in advanced quantitative imaging solutions and therapeutics aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical diagnoses and treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 2,188,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.85M

