Imaging Biometrics Completes Phase 1 Trial for Glioblastoma Treatment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from IQ-AI ( (GB:IBAI) ) is now available.
Imaging Biometrics has successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for oral gallium maltolate (GaM) in treating recurrent glioblastoma, achieving all safety and pharmacokinetic objectives without significant adverse events. This milestone supports the potential of GaM as a novel therapy targeting tumor metabolism, with plans to advance to a Phase 2 trial to further assess its efficacy and broaden its clinical application.
More about IQ-AI
Imaging Biometrics, LLC, a subsidiary of Imaging Biometrics Limited, specializes in advanced quantitative imaging solutions and therapeutics aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical diagnoses and treatments.
Average Trading Volume: 2,188,858
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: £1.85M
For a thorough assessment of IBAI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.