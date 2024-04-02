Imagine Lithium Strikes New Zone with High Potential

Imagine Lithium Inc (TSE:ILI) has released an update.

Imagine Lithium Inc. has announced the discovery of a new spodumene-bearing pegmatite at the Casino Royale zone, with promising drill results including 1.04% Li2O over 12.80 meters. This zone is located 500 meters north of the company’s Jackpot Main zone in Ontario, and the find suggests potential for multiple lithium deposits on their extensive landholdings. The company plans to continue its exploration efforts to expand its resources.

For further insights into TSE:ILI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.