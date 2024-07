Imagica Group, Inc. (JP:6879) has released an update.

Imagica Group, Inc. announced a reshuffle in their Board of Directors following the 51st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, introducing new directors including Masashi Nakamura, and confirming Shunjiro Nagase as President and CEO.

For further insights into JP:6879 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.