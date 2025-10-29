ImageneBio Extends Agreement with Miragene Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ImageneBio ( (IMA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ImageneBio announced on October 23, 2025, that it will not automatically renew its transition services agreement with Miragene Inc. Instead, the company has opted to extend the term for six months for a subset of services, including chemistry, manufacturing and controls, and translational sciences research. The extension services will incur a total fee of $200,000. This decision reflects ImageneBio’s strategic approach to managing its operational needs and collaborations, potentially impacting its service delivery and stakeholder relationships.

More about ImageneBio

Average Trading Volume: 62,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $97.28M

