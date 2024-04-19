Image Resources NL Upholds Strong Governance

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL reaffirms its commitment to high corporate governance standards by adhering to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations, and by providing full disclosure when deviating from these guidelines. The company ensures transparency in its director and executive appointments, conducting thorough checks and offering shareholders all relevant information for informed voting decisions. These actions underscore the Board’s dedication to integrity and responsible management in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders.

